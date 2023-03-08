| Azim Premji University Announces Admissions Into Its New Four Year Ug Programmes 2

Azim Premji University announces admissions into its new four-year UG programmes

The news UG programmes offered at Azim Premji University in Bengaluru are a four-year BA Honours, four-year BSc Honours and four-year BSc BEd

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:33 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Hyderabad: Azim Premji University, Bengaluru, has announced admissions to its new four-year undergraduate programmes for 2023.

The UG programmes offered at the University in Bengaluru are a four-year BA Honours in Economics, English, History, Philosophy or Social Science, four-year BSc Honours in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, Physics or Environmental Science and Sustainability and four-year BSc BEd in Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics or Physics.

The Azim Premji University, Bhopal is set to be operational from the academic year July 2023 and will offer similar undergraduate programs and post graduate programs. The last date to apply is March 9 and the entrance test is on April 9. For further details, visit the website www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ug.