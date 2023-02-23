| Two Students Of Tswr Coe Bellampalli Get Seats In Azim Premji University

Akhileshwar got a seat in BSc BEd (Chemistry), Sai Teja cracked an opportunity to study a similar course with biology

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Akhileshwar and Sai Teja being congratulated by teachers of TSWR CoE in Bellampalli on Thursday.

Mancherial: Two students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli were provisionally selected by the Azim Premji University, Bengaluru to pursue graduation. The results of selections were declared on Wednesday.

TSWR CoE Bellampalli principal Inala Saidulu said that the students were Chunarkar Akhileshwar and Thati Sai Teja. While Akhileshwar got a seat in BSc BEd (Chemistry), Sai Teja cracked an opportunity to study a similar course with biology. They were felicitated and congratulated by the teachers and management of the TSWR Educational Institutions Society.

