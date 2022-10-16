Baba Ramdev alleges Bollywood stars take drugs

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

Video clips of his statements are now going viral on social media.

Moradabad: Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev has alleged that top Bollywood actors consume drugs.

Baba Ramdev was speaking in the Aryaveer and Veerangana conference in Moradabad on Saturday, when he said, “Salman Khan takes drugs, I do not know about Aamir Khan. Shah Rukh Khan‘s child was caught while taking drugs and remained in jail. As far as actresses are concerned, God alone knows about them.”

He further said, “There are drugs all around the film industry, there are drugs in politics too. Liquor is distributed during elections. We should take a resolution that India must be free from every drug addiction. For this we will launch a movement.”