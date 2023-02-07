Babu Mohan abuses BJP worker in Andole

A video chat between Babu Mohan and the BJP worker from Andole, Venkataramana, went viral on social networking sites

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Sangareddy: Actor turned politician and Bharatiya Janata Party leader P Babu Mohan has courted controversy after he was heard warning a BJP worker that he would slap him with a chappal.

A video chat between Babu Mohan and the BJP worker from Andole, Venkataramana, went viral on social networking sites.

The discussion continued for over 10 minutes after which Babu Mohan cut the call. Babu Mohan said he was a well-known person and challenged Venkataramana to contest against him. Babu Mohan also accused the latter of raising slogans against him.

Though Venkataramana tendered an apology, Babu Mohan allegedly used objectionable language against Venkataramana throughout the video.

In a video statement released by Venkataramana on Tuesday, he said he had called Babu Mohan on Monday night. However, the conversation turned sour.