BRS, AAP, Shiv Sena stage walkout from Parliament over Adani issue

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) along with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Shiv Sena staged a walkout from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the ongoing session of the Parliament on Tuesday, demanding an investigation by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into allegations against the Adani Group.

The BRS MPs also decided to continue their protests in both the Houses until the Centre relents to their demands.

During a meeting of Opposition parties on the Parliament premises on Tuesday, major Opposition parties pushed for participating in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks where they said they wanted to corner the Narendra Modi government on the Adani Group issue. However, both BRS and AAP did not agree with others, terming that it was a sort of compromise and pointed out that the Adani issue should not be clubbed with the Motion of Thanks.

When the government is not willing to set up a JPC probe, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao said it was not fair to go back on their demand for an immediate discussion. The BRS and AAP decided to continue their fight stating that there can be no discussion in the Parliament without a debate on the Adani issue.

The budget session of the Parliament began on January 31 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

However, the Parliament proceedings have been stalled by the Opposition over the financial exposure of SBI and LIC to Adani Group, which is facing allegations of stock manipulation and fraud.