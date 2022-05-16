Baby boy kidnapped from Vemulawada temple

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:19 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: An infant was was kidnapped by unknown persons from Vemulawada Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple early on Monday morning. According to police, a resident of Shanthinagar in Karimnagar town, Lavanya, along with her two sons was staying at the steps of the temple during the last four days. Unknown persons, who offered liquor to Lavanya on Sunday night, fled along with her younger son aged 21 days early in the morning. Lavanya lodged a complaint with Vemulawada police. Based on her complaint police registered the case and launched a search for the boy.