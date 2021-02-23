Baby feeding kiosk & handloom stall set up at Secunderabad Railway Station

The kiosk with cubicles set around will help the nursing mothers duly providing privacy for lactation of their kids, a press release said.

By | Published: 4:40 pm

Hyderabad: To facilitate nursing mothers who are travelling by trains, a baby feeding kiosk has been opened at Secunderabad railway station, on Tuesday.

The kiosk set up by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad East, Rotary International District 3150 in coordination with South Central Railway (SCR) is located on the Platform No.10 in the station. The kiosk with cubicles set around will help the nursing mothers duly providing privacy for lactation of their kids, a press release said.

According to SCR, with maternal and childcare being one of the focus area of passenger amenities, railways are planning to set up more such kiosks/ cubicles in various important railways stations across Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Vijayawada divisions. Earlier, as a pilot project, the first such baby feeding kiosk was set up at Begumpet railway station in 2019.

Abhay Kumar Gupta, Divisional Railway Manager, Secunderabad, said railways is always in the forefront in providing amenities and facilities to its rail users and setting up of lactation kiosks is one among such initiatives.

This apart, a handloom stall has also been set up by Pochampally weavers on Platform No.1 for the benefit of rail users to save their time by shopping for locally designed and prepared handlooms. It also assists the small sector traders for enhancing their business, the press release added.

