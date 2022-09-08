Backlog Vacancies Common Entrance Test results of TSTWREIS released

Hyderabad: The second phase selection list for Backlog Vacancies Common Entrance Test 2022 conducted for admissions to Class VI, VII, VIII and IX in Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies for the academic year 2022-2023 was released on Thursday.

Provisionally selected candidates should report to their respective allotted institutions between September 9 and 15 along with all relevant certificates including caste, income, selection copy, TC and bonafide to complete admission formalities, according to a press release. For more details, visit the website www.tswreis.ac.in or www.tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in.