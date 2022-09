Ganesh immersion: Telangana govt declares holiday on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:20 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: Holiday has been declared on Friday to all the government offices and educational institutions in and around twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, marking the occasion of Ganesh idols immersion procession.

Consequently, a working day will be observed on November 12 this year (second Saturday) in lieu of General Holiday declared on September 9 (Friday).