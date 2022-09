Eight MMTS special trains for Ganesh immersion

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:39 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers during Ganesh immersion, South Central Railway (SCR) will run eight MMTS special trains between various destinations in twin cities in the intervening night from 10 pm on Friday to 4 pm on Saturday.

The schedule of the eight MMTS special trains that will run in the intervening nights of Friday and Saturday:

• Train number GSH-1 from Secunderabad to Hyderabad will depart at 11.30 pm on Friday and reach Hyderabad at 12.05 am on Saturday.

• Train no-GHL-2 from Hyderabad to Lingampalli will depart at 12.30 am on Saturday and reach Lingampalli at 01.20 am.

• Train no-GLH-3 Lingampalli to Hyderabad will depart at 01.50 am on Saturday and reach Hyderabad on 02.40 am

• Train no-GHS-4 Hyderabad-Secunderabad will department on 3.30 am on Saturday and reach Secunderabad at around 4 am

• Train no-GHL-5 Hyderabad-Lingampalli will department on Friday 11 pm and reach Lingampalli at 11.50 pm.

• Train no-GLF-6 Lingampalli-Falaknuma will depart on 12.10 am on Saturday and reach Falaknuma at 01.50 am.

• Train no-GFS-7 Falaknuma-Secunderabad will department at 2.20 am on Saturday and reach Secunderabad at 3 am.

• Train no-GSH-8 Secunderabad-Hyderabad will depart Secunderabad at 4 am on Saturday and reach Hyderabad at around 4.40 am.