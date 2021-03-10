Badangpet tops TS-bPASS charts

631 applications received so far under the newly-introduced building permission system

Hyderabad: Neighbouring Badangpet municipality accounts for the highest number of applications – 631 – received so far under the newly-introduced Telangana State Building Permission and Approval and Self-certification System (TS-bPASS), among all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across the State.

Boduppal municipality comes a close second with 601 applications received so far followed by Mahabubnagar with 530 applications.

Under TS-bPASS, building permissions are issued in three categories – instant registration, instant approval and single window. Among all the applications received so far, 7,957 applications have been filed under the instant approval category.

Under this category, applications are filed for approval of plot size upto 500 square metres and building height of up to 10 metres. They are processed through an online-based self-certification system in accordance with the building rules in the respective ULBs. For those applying under the instant registration and for construction of ground or ground plus one floor in plot size up to 75 square yards, no building permission is required. The applicant, however, needs to register online with a token amount of Rs.1, duly self-certifying his title, size of the plot and floors. It does not require a completion certification or occupancy certificate.

Making things more convenient for applicants, the State government instructed financial institutions not to insist on a signed building plan copy to process loans for houses being constructed in individual residential plots up to 500 square metres of area. The financial institutions can verify the site verification status of the application by scanning the QR code printed on the registration certificate or building permit order.

Subsequently, to avail a registration certificate under instant registration and building permit order under instant approval, the applicant doesn’t need to submit the building plan. Even if the applicant submits the building plans, the TS-bPASS issues only registration certificate or building permits as applicable.

The State government has also dispensed of with the practice of issuing digitally signed building plans for applications filed under instant registration and instant approval categories. The self-certification based approval system is in accordance with the Ease of Doing Business parameters.

Further, for instant registration and instant approval categories, the government conducts site verification to ensure that the availed certificate or permissions are following rules. In case of any misrepresentation or incomplete application, a revocation letter is issued to the applicant.

