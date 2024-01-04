Bajaj Auto unveils next-gen Chetak electric scooters

The Chetak Premium 2024 boasts a vivid TFT display, incorporating Turn-By-Turn (TBT) navigation support, music control, call management, and other advanced functionalities.

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Thu - 4 January 24

Pune/Hyderabad: In a move to meet the escalating demand for electric scooters in India, Bajaj Auto has on Thursday introduced the Chetak Premium 2024 and Chetak Urbane 2024, the latest variants in its electric scooter lineup.

With an already impressive base of over 1 lakh Chetak users across 140+ cities, the company aims to further dominate the electric two-wheeler market with these feature-packed additions.

The Chetak Premium 2024 boasts a vivid TFT display, incorporating Turn-By-Turn (TBT) navigation support, music control, call management, and other advanced functionalities. It also comes with an upgraded 3.2 kWh battery, offering an ARAI-certified range of 127 km and a top speed of 73 km. The model introduces an optional TecPac with features such as hill hold mode Bluetooth, app connectivity, and notification alerts.

With an onboard 800W charger, the scooter can provide a 15.6 km range in just 30 minutes of charging.

Priced at Rs. 1,35,463 (ex-showroom Delhi), the Chetak Premium 2024 is available in Hazelnut, Indigo Metallic Blue, and Brooklyn Black colors. The Chetak Urbane 2024, priced at Rs. 1,15,001 (ex-showroom Delhi), offers a more affordable option and comes in Coarse Grey, Cyber White, Brooklyn Black, and Indigo Metallic Blue colors.

The Chetak Premium 2024 also focuses on sustainability with the introduction of a “Green Score” feature. This allows users to monitor their carbon footprint reduction, fuel consumption reduction, and monetary savings, aligning with the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Mr. Eric Vas, President of Urbanite, expressed pride in presenting the upgraded Chetak Premium 2024, emphasizing its blend of style, functionality, and increased range. He highlighted the company’s commitment to providing a superior riding experience as customers transition to cleaner forms of commute.

The extensive Chetak dealership ecosystem, comprising over 150 exclusive workshops and 300+ professionals, ensures reliable assistance and easy access to servicing for Chetak users. Test rides can be scheduled at the nearest dealership, and online bookings are available on www.chetak.com.