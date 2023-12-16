Bajaj Auto hosts Pulsarmania: Master’s edition

Top-tier riders had an intense face off in challenges that tested their precision, passion and mastery of the Pulsar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:48 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Mahammad Numan secured the first spot, second place was taken over by Jeet Singh, and third on the podium was Iniyavan Ravichandran.

Mumbai: Indian two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto hosted Pulsarmania: Master’s edition to celebrate the overwhelming response it received to Pulsarmania, which was witnessed in about 100 cities. The national finale was culminated in Mumbai on Friday.

Top-tier riders had an intense face off in challenges that tested their precision, passion and mastery of the Pulsar. The elimination-style format added an extra layer of excitement, ensuring that only the most skilled riders emerge victorious

Beyond the adrenaline-charged competitions, the event had an eclectic mix of entertainment, including spellbinding performances by some of India’s leading artists, stunt shows, immersive street culture stations, and exclusive brand collaborations.

The event brought a unique fusion of the motorcycling and lifestyle communities.

Speaking about the event, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycle Business, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said, “Over twenty-one years, we have built a strong following of ‘Pulsarmaniacs’ across India who love the bike for its irreverent attitude and precision-engineered DNA. The Pulsarmania Master’s Edition is not just a competition; it’s a holistic celebration of the Pulsar spirit.”

“It is the apex of spirited riders embarking on a journey, competing across more than 100 cities. We’ve curated a diverse range of events to ensure an immersive experience for everyone, whether they are avid riders, motorsport enthusiasts, or simply lovers of style and culture,” he added.