Bajaj Auto unveils 2024 editions of Pulsar NS series

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 09:33 PM

Pulsar NS200

Pune: Bajaj Auto on Tuesday re-launched the variants of its Naked Sports motorcycle range – Pulsar NS 2024 series, NS200, NS160 and NS125. These latest variants mark a significant leap forward in the evolution of the iconic Naked Sports series.

Building upon the success of their predecessors, the 2024 editions of the Pulsar NS Series have been engineered to deliver an unmatched riding experience, Bajaj Auto said in a press release.

Advanced LED Lighting

A new LED lighting system is designed to elevate aesthetics and safety of the 2024 editions of the NS series. Featuring new LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), headlamps, and turn indicators, these motorcycles offer improved visibility on the road, particularly for night rides.

Connectivity and Hassle-Free Riding

The upgraded Pulsar NS motorcycles are engineered to provide riders with an unparalleled, hassle-free riding experience with Bluetooth connectivity.

The NS200 and NS160 feature a cutting-edge Bluetooth-enabled reverse monochromatic LCD console, allowing riders to pair their mobile devices for notifications and call management. They are also integrated with turn-by-turn navigation.

Riders can also charge their phones on-the-go, with a USB charging port that enables the charging of smartphones while riding.

Real-time Riding Insights

Riders can now access real-time updates on fuel consumption, average fuel economy, and gear position on the digital console itself. The Bajaj Connect App complements these features, offering a comprehensive view of the motorcycle’s performance.

The substantial upgrades to the NS range follow the unveiling of the 2024 edition of the N150 and N160 last month.

Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto, said, “With the upgraded 2024 edition of NS series, we are elevating the riding experience. We are confident that with the new offerings Pulsar will further strengthen its dominant leadership in the sport segment.”

While the Pulsar NS200 is priced at Rs. 1,57,427 (ex-showroom Delhi) the Pulsar NS160 is priced at Rs. 1,45,792 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both models will be available in 3 colours – Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Racing Red.