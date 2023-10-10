Triumph Scrambler 400 X launched at Rs. 2.63 lakhs

The motorcycle will be available in three stylish and contemporary colour schemes, each featuring Triumph’s distinctive ‘Scrambler’ tank stripe and triangle badge, with Matt Khaki Green and Fusion White, Carnival Red and Phantom Black, plus Phantom Black and Silver Ice options.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:43 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Triumph Scrambler 400 X

Hyderabad: Post the successful launch of the Speed 400, Triumph Motorcycles & Bajaj Auto have launched the Scrambler 400 X in India on Tuesday. The Scrambler 400 X will now be available for sale at ex-showroom price of 2.63 lakhs.

The Scrambler motorcycle is known for combining the versatility of a road bike with the off-road capabilities of a dirt bike. It is designed to handle challenging terrains like broken roads, soft trails with ease, thanks to its rugged frame, long travel suspension, high ground clearance, and large front wheel.

The Scrambler 400 X comes with features such as the 150 mm long travel suspension at both ends, wide adjustable handlebars, commanding 835 mm seat height, 195 mm high ground clearance, switchable traction control and ABS, bigger 19-inch front wheel, flat Scrambler foot pegs with removable rubber inserts, slim waist and relaxed Scrambler ergonomics, upswept exhaust and protection for the sump, headlight, radiator and handguards to deliver an authentic scrambler experience that no one knows better than Triumph.

These features make the Triumph Scrambler 400 X stand out from the crowd and achieve an industry-first position in the world of motorbikes.

The motorcycle will be available at the exclusive Triumph dealer network which will rapidly ramp up across 100+ cities within this fiscal year. Customers can book online at www.triumphmotorcyclesindia.com/booking and reserve their Triumph by paying a refundable token advance of Rs.10,000. Customers living in cities where the dealerships are yet to open can register interest and the Triumph contact centre will keep them posted on availability.