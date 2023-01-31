13 govt schools get facelift under ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ programme in Mulugu

13 schools in the remote mandals including Eturnagaram, Kannaigudem, Mangapet and Tadwai mandals have got a facelift with Rs 1.19 crore under the first phase of the programme

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 07:21 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

13 govt schools get facelift under ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ programme in Mulugu

Mulugu: Several government schools, which lacked facilities in the past, are going to get all the required facilities for the benefit of students under the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ programme soon. Till today, 13 schools in the remote mandals including Eturnagaram, Kannaigudem, Mangapet and Tadwai mandals have got a facelift with Rs 1.19 crore under the first phase of the programme. They are now looking like corporate schools.

District Collector S Krishna Aditya said 125 government schools had been selected in the first phase of the ambitious ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme’ undertaken by the State government and till date, 13 schools had been developed.

Also Read Telangana: Revamped govt schools to reopen from February 1

In order to provide quality education to the students in the district, the school buildings have been equipped with additional classrooms, advanced toilets, urinals, drinking water facilities, kitchen sheds, walking tracks, greenery dual desks, black boards, digital classrooms, library, computer lab, science lab, furniture with the funds specially allocated by the State government.

While Rs 26.5 crore were sanctioned for re-construction of 125 schools in the district, 13 of them have been developed. They will be inaugurated on February 1 by Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod.