Finance Minister to present Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday

She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday on in Lok Sabha.
She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.
The Finance Minister will also lay statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework.
Sitharaman will further introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.