| Finance Minister To Present Union Budget For 2023 24 On Wednesday

Finance Minister to present Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday

She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.

By IANS Updated On - 10:01 AM, Wed - 1 February 23

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday on in Lok Sabha.

She will lay a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2023-24.

The Finance Minister will also lay statements of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003, on medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy and on macro-economic framework.

Sitharaman will further introduce the Finance Bill 2023 in the Lower House.