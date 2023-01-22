Bala Vikasa to organise national-level annual convention on Jan 23

Bala Vikasa, an NGO pioneering community driven development, is organising a national-level annual convention on ‘Building Communities for Sustainable Development’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 PM, Sun - 22 January 23

Hyderabad: Bala Vikasa, an NGO pioneering community driven development, is organising a national-level annual convention on ‘Building Communities for Sustainable Development’ at Centre for Social Responsible Business, Ghatkesar, on January 23.

With a 44-year legacy of pioneering high-impact innovative multi-sectoral community-led sustainable development interventions in rural India, Bala Vikasa, an ISO-certified nonprofit, is striving for an equitable society, said the NGO in a press release.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Labour Minster Malla Reddy are likely to participate in the event. Shoury Reddy Singareddy, Executive Director of Bala Vikasa said the community participation is the key for sustainable development.