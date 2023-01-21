Telangana: Bala Vikasa celebrates 20 years of community programmes

Bala Vikasa People Development Training Centre received a gathering of eminent personalities and distinguished guests from the development sector in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Hyderabad: Commemorating its 20th Anniversary, the Bala Vikasa People Development Training Centre (PTDC) received a gathering of eminent personalities and distinguished guests from the development sector in Warangal on Friday.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Panchayat Raj, Rural Development & Rural Water Supply, shared that Bala Vikasa has always been an inspiration with the kind of welfare activities designed for the people.

“The impact of the development work done by Bala Vikasa in Gangadevipally village is there for all to see,” he added.

Bala Vikasa PDTC shared its knowledge and experience in implementing sustainable development programs to development agents, and bridges gaps in knowledge, skills and attitudes required for development action.

The Centrewas founded in 2002 by Andre Gingras and Bala Theresa Singareddy Gingras, both recipients of the Meritorious Service Cross, Canada’s Second Highest Civilian Honour.

Sharing his happiness over completing 20 years of capacity building, Andre Gingras said, “The vision we had at the start of PDTC has been realized. We have shared knowledge, given tools and transformed attitudes of development agents to work for sustainable impact in over 85 countries.”