Balakrishna starrer Akhanda set for its TV premiere in June

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu had earlier delivered blockbusters like Simha and Legend.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:54 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Akhanda is one of the biggest blockbusters for Balakrishna in his career. Boyapati Srinu wrote and directed the film. The duo had earlier delivered blockbusters like Simha and Legend. They repeated such a solid hit with Akhanda. The film is also in talks to have a sequel.

Akhanda created many records even after releasing in just post-pandemic times when the crowd at theatres is not in full numbers. While the other movies are struggling to pull off the crowd to theatres, Akhanda changed the game. Such craze the film had. The film got a similar response when it was streamed on the OTT platform Hotstar later.

Now Akhanda is set to make its way to the home screens. The film is going to have its first world television premiere in June. Akhanda will be aired on Zee Cinema on June 4, Sunday, at 8 PM. The Telugu audience are excited to enjoy the solid mass entertainment once again with their families on television for the weekend.

Akhanda was produced by Dwaraka Cinema. The film received 200 crores gross at the box office. The film’s music composed by Thaman is its biggest strength.

So keep your excitement till June 4 and enjoy the ‘Bam Akhanda’ moment along with your families at home.