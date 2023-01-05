Hindi version of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Akhanda’ to release in theatres

A year after its Telugu release, producers Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Sajid Qureshi now bring audiences the Hindi version of the action-drama film

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:21 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hyderabad: Get ready to experience high-voltage entertainment like never before with the Hindi release of the mega-blockbuster ‘Akhanda’ starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. A year after its Telugu release, producers Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Sajid Qureshi now bring audiences the Hindi version of the action-drama film, written and directed by Boyapati Srinu.

A true feast for hardcore Balayya fans that weaves a historical story with mass moments, ‘Akhanda’ is a true-blue mass entertainer that grossed Rs 120.8 crore at the box office.

Starring Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Pragya Jaiswal, Jagapathi Babu, and Srikanth, ‘Akhanda’ emerged as the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of 2021 and the highest-grossing film of Balakrishna’s career. The film, which marks the third collaboration between Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu, also premiered on OTT last year to become one of the most-watched regional films on the platform.

After much anticipation, the Hindi-market audience will now get to witness and revisit the high-voltage entertainer as ‘Akhanda’ (Hindi) hits the theatre screens on January 20.

“If the last year has taught us anything, it’s that the audience is craving mass entertainers and visual spectacles that merit a theatre viewing. We believe ‘Akhanda’ is a film that will find takers in different language markets and has pan-India appeal considering Nandamuri Balakrishna’s fan base,” said Dr Jayantilal Gada.