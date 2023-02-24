Balka Suman asks officials to expedite works of Mission Bhagiratha in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:27 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Government whip Balka Suman addresses pressmen in Naspur mandal centre on Friday

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman instructed officials and executing agencies to expedite works of Mission Bhagiratha. He along with Peddapalli MP Dr B Venkatesh Netha, MLAs N Diwakar Rao and Durgam Chinnaiah convened a review meeting with officials concerned here on Friday.

Suman told the officials to speed up Mission Bhagiratha works considering the summer. He said all villages should get drinking water and warned that contractors and officials would not be spared if they showed laxity in executing the works. He said the executing agencies would be blacklisted if need be.

He earlier inspected works on the Integrated District Offices Complex in Naspur mandal centre and set a deadline of March 15 to complete the works. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would inaugurate the IDOC soon. Suman later laid the foundation to works of cement concrete and metal roads in Jaipur mandal.