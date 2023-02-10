Balka Suman tells officials to expedite works of NH-63

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Government Whip Balka Suman convenes a review meeting with officials of Roads and Buildings (NH) department and the forest department in Hyderabad on Friday.

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman instructed officials of Roads and Buildings (NH) department to take steps to expedite works of National Highway 63 from Nizamabad to Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

At a review meeting with officials in Hyderabad on Friday, he asked the R&B and Forest officials to speed up the works. He asked forest department to accord permission for construction of bridges and roads.

He said people of Chennur Assembly constituency were facing inconvenience due to delay in works.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests RM Dobriyal, R&B (NH) Executive Engineer Manohar Rao, Madhucon director Srinivas and others were present.