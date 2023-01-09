Balka Suman instructs officials to expedite developmental works in Chennur

Published Date - 08:54 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Government Whip Balka Suman is being greeted by officials during a review meeting held in Ramakrishnapur on Monday

Mancherial: Government Whip Balka Suman instructed officials of various departments to expedite developmental works being taken up in Chennur Assembly constituency.

He asked the the authorities to increase the pace of the works being executed in the segment and initiate steps to complete them by June.

At a review meeting with the officials in Ramakrishnapur on Monday, Suman asked the Panchayat Raj officials to chalk out an action plan to meet deadlines. He directed them to ensure sanitation in rural parts. He advised them to jell with locals and render duties by feeling responsive.

The government whip instructed the officials of Rural Water Supply (RWS) to take steps to repair defunct borewells to avoiding drinking water crisis in summer.

He said that Palle Prakriti Vanams, crematoriums, dumping yards, and sports grounds should be inspected at regular intervals. He added that 102 Samakka-Saralamma bhavans were being built for members of self-help groups spending Rs 18 lakh each.

Suman told officials of the agriculture department to promote cultivation of oil palm trees and to raise awareness among farmers over modern ways of farming, by conducting review meetings.

He instructed the officials of RWS and Grid to complete works of Mission Bhageeratha by end of January. He asked them to address leakages of pipelines and formation of pipelines.

He asked the authorities of Roads and Building and Panchayat Raj departments to bring the delay in giving permission to creation of roads and bridges by the forest department to the notice of minister Indrakaran Reddy.