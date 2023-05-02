Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam to be held on June 20

The Minister directed the official to take all necessary precautions to avoid inconvenience for devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Tue - 2 May 23

Hyderabad: The Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam in the city will be held on June 20. The Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, has held a review meeting over the arrangements for Balkapmet Yelllamma Kalayam in his chamber at the new secretariat.

Earlier, the kalyanam was performed inside the temple, where devotees faced inconvenience. After the formation of Telangana, the officials built a shed in front of the temple to perform Kalayam amid a huge rush of devotees.

Further, the minister stated that the government is keeping a check on all necessary arrangements for this year Balakampet Yellamma Kalyanam.

The shops built near the temple for small-scale businesses will be opened on May 4 and will be given over free of charge to eligible individuals. Meanwhile, the newly elected Balkampet Temple Committee members will be sworn in at the temple on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.