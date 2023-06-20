Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers throng Balkampet Yellamma temple for annual kalyanam festivities

Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav, on behalf of the State government, presented the 'pattu vastralu' for the kalyanam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Elaborate arrangements were put in place by various government departments for a smooth conduct of the kalyanam.

Hyderabad: Devotees in large numbers thronged the Balkampet Yellamma temple for the annual kalyanam festivities on Tuesday.

Long queues started to form since early hours as the rituals and events commenced at the temple that was aesthetically bedecked for the festivities. Elaborate arrangements were put in place by various government departments for a smooth conduct of the kalyanam.

Animal Husbandry Minister, T Srinivas Yadav, on behalf of the State government, presented the ‘pattu vastralu’ for the kalyanam and entire ceremony was shown live for devotees on specially set-up television sets. Devotees not only from different parts of the city but also from districts joined the festivities and queued up at the temple.

The TSRTC has arranged special buses while the civic administration took care of the road works and the police apart oversaw the security arrangements. While the road stretch was barricaded to streamline the movement of the devotees near the temple, restrictions were placed and traffic diverted on the roads leading towards the temple. After the kalynam today, the Rathotsavam will be held on Wednesday.

Also Read Telangana welcomes southwest monsoon, southern districts experience moderate rainfall on Tuesday