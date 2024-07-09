Endowments Minister says Balkampet Yellamma temple incident was politically instigated

Admitting that the disturbance was due to police negligence, the Minister said the incident of a Sub-inspector stationed at the temple abusing a woman journalist had come to her notice.

File photo

Hyderabad: Endowments Minister Konda Surekha said the disturbance at Balkampet Yellamma temple on Tuesday was politically instigated and a section of people deliberately tried to create ruckus at the temple.

Admitting that the disturbance was due to police negligence, the Minister said the incident of a Sub-inspector stationed at the temple abusing a woman journalist had come to her notice. Action would be initiated against the officer after an enquiry, she assured.

“The police department has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the disturbance at the temple and submit a report by Wednesday,” Konda Surekha said after convening a meeting with the officials on Tuesday evening. Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other senior officials also participated in the meeting.