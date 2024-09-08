Ban film shootings in state-run hospitals, Kerala rights commission to govt

Commission member VK Beena Kumari issues order to avoid film shootings in government hospitals with 24 hour facilities like casualty department

By PTI Published Date - 8 September 2024, 11:48 AM

Representational Image

Kochi: Months after the shooting of a Malayalam film starring Fahad Fazil at a state-run hospital triggered a row, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has called for a complete ban on shooting in government hospitals.

Commission member VK Beena Kumari has issued an order to avoid film shootings in government hospitals with 24 hour facilities like casualty department.

The order was issued in the case registered with regard to the shooting of the movie in Angamaly Taluk Hospital in June, a statement said here on Sunday. The panel warned the superintendent of the Taluk Hospital not to repeat such incidents.

It also asked the Director of Health Department to give necessary instructions to the superintendents of hospitals in the State in this regard. In the report submitted by the Superintendent of Angamaly Taluk Hospital, it was said that the patients were given care despite the rush of shooting on June 27, it said.

The Commission, however, said that the government hospitals are places people go for treatment and granting permission for shooting there is against the pledge taken by health professionals.

Noting that it was inappropriate for the film crew to choose a government hospital for shooting, the panel wanted the health officials to be more more vigilant in such cases.

Though the superintendent, who appeared for the panel sitting on July 5, had argued that there was no denial of treatment or difficulties to the patients due to that shooting, the Commission rejected the claims and made it clear that the act was wrong, the statement added.