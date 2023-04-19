Banda Prakash appointed Legislative Council’s Privilege, Petition committee chairman

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman inaugurated the Legislative Council Petitions Committee and the Special Powers Committee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:11 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman inaugurated the Legislative Council Petitions Committee and the Special Powers Committee

Hyderabad: Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy on Wednesday inaugurated the Legislative Council Petitions Committee and the Special Powers Committee in the committee hall of the Telangana Legislative Council premises.

Sukhender Reddy congratulated Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash, who was appointed as the Chairman of the Legislative Council’s Petitions Committee and Privilege Committee, and the members of the Legislative Council’s Petitions Committee and Privilege Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, Sukhender Reddy said public issues not brought to the notice of the government were submitted to the Legislative Council by the Members in the form of petitions, hence the petition committee has the highest priority.

Explaining the role of the Privilege Committee, he said members were given certain special powers and rights under Article 194 of the Constitution and if they were violated, the Committee of Privileges has full powers to look into them and take action. In case a member feels that his rights have been violated, he must come before the committee and resolve them, he said.

MLCs Patnam Mahender Reddy, Farooq Hussain, Sirikonda Madhusudana Chary, Sheri Subhash Reddy, Yadava Reddy, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Telangana Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu were present.

Also Read Kaushik Reddy assumes charge as Govt Whip in Telangana Legislative Council