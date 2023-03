Kaushik Reddy assumes charge as Govt Whip in Telangana Legislative Council

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:38 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy assumed charge as the Government Whip in Telangana Legislative Council here on Saturday. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E Dayakar Rao and other party leaders were present on the occasion.

Later in the evening, Padi Kaushik Reddy met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and took his blessings.

