Bandh observed in Raja Singh’s constituency in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:32 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Fuel stations, liquor shops, hotels and commercial establishments are closed in the constituency.

Hyderabad: A bandh is being observed in Goshamahal constituency in the city in view of a call given by the Sriram Yuva Sena to protest the detention of Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh last month.

Fuel stations, liquor shops, hotels and commercial establishments are closed in the constituency.

The markets at Begum Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar, Afzalgung, Muqtargunj, Osman Shahi Road, Troop Bazaar, Darussalam road, Shahinayathgunj and surroundings are also closed.

Police pickets have been posted at all senstive places and major junctions. Patrolling is intensified and senior officers are monitoring the situation.

A silent protest was organized at the Jummerath Bazaar road by the Sriram Yuva Sena.

Raja Singh was detained under the PD Act by the Hyderabad police on August 25 and is now lodged at the Central Prison at Cherlapally after a controversial video allegedly with derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammed.