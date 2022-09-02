Raja Singh misses deadline to reply to BJP’s show cause notice

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:00 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

(File Photo) As last day for reply to show cause notice ended on Friday. Raja Singh’s wife requested the BJP to give some more time to reply as her husband is lodged in the jail.

Hyderabad: Uncertainty is prevailing over the response from the BJP central leadership in connection with the temporary suspension of BJP MLA T Raja Singh as the last day for getting reply from him to its show cause notice ended on Friday. Raja Singh’s wife requested the BJP to give some more time to reply as her husband is lodged in the jail. The police arrested Raja Singh for making provocative statements and invoked the provisions of PD Act against him.

On August 23, the Central Disciplinary Committee of BJP suspended Raja Singh for expressing views contrary to the party’s position on various matters, which is a clear violation of the party’s constitution.

A show cause notice was issued to him asking him to respond within 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party. The committee asked him to send a detailed reply by September 2, 2022.