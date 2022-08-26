Telangana High Court issues notice to BJP MLA Raja Singh

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:55 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

The Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as Justice V Bhaskar Reddy issued notice to BJP MLA T Raja Singh in a criminal revision petition filed by the State.

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan as Justice V Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High court issued notice to BJP MLA T Raja Singh in a criminal revision petition filed by the State challenging the rejection of remand application by XIV Metropolitan Magistrate Court Hyderabad. The remand application filed by police was earlier rejected on the ground that the police failed to follow procedure contemplated under law by issuing notice under 41A of Code of Criminal Procedure before arresting any person for offences in which punishment prescribed is less than seven years. The matter will be heard on September 16.

Jagan exempted from personal appearance

The same panel exempted personal appearance of YSR CP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy in criminal cases pending before principal special judge for CBI, Hyderabad in a batch of criminal petitions. The panel allowed the petitioner to be represented through his advocate holding special vakalat during the proceedings. The panel directed that the Y S Jagan, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh shall be present in person only when if the court finds personal appearance to be necessary. The petitioner Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is accused in a corruption case pending before CBI Special Court Hyderabad.