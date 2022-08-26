Provocative speech: One more case booked against Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The Bhavaninagar police have booked a case against Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh on charges of hate speech and threatening to make another video with derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed.

Last Tuesday, when the police went to arrest him after cases were booked against him for making allegedly derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed, the legislator had made a video, in which he allegedly said that after coming from the court, he would again post another video on the same issue.

According to the police, it was because of this statement the youngsters in the old city got provoked and took out rallies on Tuesday.

After coming out on bail, Singh also said he could not be jailed and no police could take sufficient legal action to stop him from releasing a new video, the FIR issued by the Bhavaninagar police stated.

On Tuesday night, following the allegedly provocative statement by Singh, a rally was taken out and as it passed in front of the Bhavaninagar police station, some unknown people pelted stones at the police station, damaging a police vehicle and police station property.

“If the legislator had not made the comments, the youth would not have got provoked,” the complainant stated in the FIR.

The case was booked under Sections 295A, 153A, 505 (1)(b)(c), 505 (2), 506 r/w 34 of IPC.