Bandi alleges CM KCR of blaming Centre on paddy procurement 

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday alleged that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was blaming the Centre on paddy procurement issue to divert the attention of people from the recently increased power charges.

Addressing a press conference, he reiterated that the Central government would purchase every grain from farmers. “We don’t understand why the Chief Minister was raising the paddy issue this time when the procurement was carried out without any hiccups in the last seven years,” he said.

He said all the States explained to the Central government the amount of paddy to be given to it during a virtual meeting convened on February 25. However, Telangana failed to share information, he said. It was the Central government, which was bearing all the expenses to procure paddy from the States.

“When the Centre is paying commission to the States for coordinating with the millers in getting rice then where is the problem?” he asked and added that the entire episode was aimed at diverting the attention of people.

To a question on a proposal to privatize Singareni Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), Sanjay said that there was no such proposal and added that the union Minister concerned would write letters to the employees to inform them that there is no such move. To another question on frequent increase in fuel prices, Sanjay asked why the State government was not reducing taxes on fuel when other States reduced it and came to the rescue of motorists.

