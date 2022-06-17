Bandi, Revanth taken into preventive custody

Nizamabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy were taken into preventive custody by the police as they tried to reach IIIT Basara for extending support to students, who were staging protests on the campus demanding better amenities.

Mild tension prevailed at Bhiknoor toll plaza, where the police personnel obstructed the BJP leader from heading towards IIIT Basara. As the police tried to take BJP leader into custody, BJP workers, including women, obstructed the police.

Amidst this, heated arguments took place between the police and BJP workers. After a few minutes, the police took the BJP State president into custody.

Addressing on the occasion, he said the State Government failed to ensure basic amenities for students on the campus. All the demands of the students should be fulfilled immediately, he said.

Similarly, the police arrested the TPCC president while he made a vain bid to enter the IIIT Basara campus.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy assured that Congress party would stand by the students and support them till their demands were fulfilled by the State Government.

Meanwhile, NSUI president B Venkat said the NSUI was no way connected with the violence erupted at Secunderabad Railway station. Armed Forces jobs aspirants staged protests, demanding justice and abolishment of Agnipath scheme, he said.