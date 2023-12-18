Bandi Sanjay asks CM to fulfil promises made to Mid Manair Dam oustees

On Monday, Sanjay wrote to the Chief Minister urging him to release the amount promised to the Mid Manair Dam oustees

07:44 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Karimnagar BJP MP and national general secretary Bandi Sanjay has urged Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to solve the problems of oustees of the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) which have been pending for a long time and to implement the promises made by the government to them.

On Monday Sanjay wrote to the Chief Minister urging him to release the amount promised to the oustees. Oustees have been demanding that the government sanction the pending compensation to build houses, release funds under the family package and provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to those above 18-years of age, among other things, he said, adding that the oustees had sacrificed their family lands and were displaced, but the previous government had not fulfilled its promise.

He recalled that former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to build double bedroom houses at a cost of Rs 5.04 lakh for those who have been displaced, but failed to keep it during his tenure.

He also appealed to the Chief Minister to set up an industrial corridor and skill development college from Nilojipalli to Nandigama and Agraharam.