KTR accuses BJP, Congress of denting Hyderabad’s growth

He said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy came to power, by deceiving the public with false assurances.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 May 2024, 10:10 PM

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao lambasted the BJP and Congress, accusing them of failing to fulfill promises made to the people.

Participating in roadshows as part of poll campaign for BRS Secunderabad MP candidate T Padma Rao Goud on Thursday, Rama Rao pointed out the promises made by the Prime Minister during previous Lok Sabha polls and assurances given by Revanth Reddy during the previous Assembly elections, remain unfulfilled.

“Both the BJP and the Congress failed to deliver their promises. Leave alone bringing new investments to propel the growth of Hyderabad, Revanth Reddy is unable to continue the development programmes initiated by the previous BRS government and prevent shifting of several multi-national companies which made Hyderabad their home earlier,” he said.

The BRS working president who halted his speech briefly, respecting the Azaan call from nearby mosque, reminded that Hyderabad was made synonymous with communal harmony where people from different faiths respect each other and also live together with brotherhood.

He accused the BJP of attempting to infuse poison and divide the people on the basis of religion, for political mileage. Rama Rao said there was no guarantee whether Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender who previously won from BRS, but is now contesting for Secunderabad Lok Sabha under the Congress banner, would not switch allegiances to the BJP, along with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

He also highlighted lack of incumbent MP G Kishan Reddy’s contribution for development of the constituency, except for distributing snack packets during Covid-19.

Further, Rama Rao urged voters to continue backing Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership and emphasised the importance of high voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, to ensure continued progress and development in the State. “Give 10-12 seats to BRS, K Chandrashekhar Rao will dictate the State politics and safeguard the interests of people,” he said.