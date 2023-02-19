Bandi Sanjay challenges AIMIM to contest all 119 assembly seats in Telangana

Bandi Sanjay on Sunday challenged the AIMIM to contest from all the 119 assembly seats in the forthcoming polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:22 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday challenged the AIMIM to contest from all the 119 assembly seats in the forthcoming polls in the State.

Addressing a rally on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in the Old City here, Sanjay said the AIMIM always confined itself to constituencies in the Hyderabad city jurisdiction during Assembly polls.

“If the AIMIM leadership has the guts, they should contest from all the 119 assembly seats in the upcoming assembly polls. We will ensure that all their candidates lose their deposits,” he claimed.

Sanjay also called upon Hindu youth to dedicate their time for next eight months to bring the BJP to power in Telangana. He also reiterated that he would demolish the domes on the newly built Secretariat if his party was voted to power.