Bandi’s comment on Secretariat domes: CM KCR says people won’t sit and watch

CM KCR on Sunday gave a strong counter to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sun - 12 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday gave a strong counter to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who recently called for demolishing the domes of the State Secretariat building and the Pragathi Bhavan respectively. He said the people of Telangana would not sit quiet and watch them destroying public properties.

“Do they expect us to sit back and watch them? People will take care of those who talk nonsense,” he said, adding that the Telangana government had honoured Dr BR Ambedkar by naming the State Secretariat building after him.

However, though he advised and the BRS MPs submitted a representation to the Centre to name the newly built Parliament building after the architect of the Indian Constitution, the BJP government had not responded.