Bandi Sanjay condoles BJP corporator’s death

BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed shock over the sudden demise of Gudimalkapur BJP corporator

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:12 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has expressed shock over the sudden demise of Gudimalkapur BJP corporator Devara Karunakar Kuruma on Friday. He passed away after he suffered a massive brain stroke.

In his condolence message, Sanjay stated that Karunakar had been working for the cause of people for decades and his sudden death has created a vacuum in the Gudimalkapur.

“I offer my deepest condolences and sympathy to the family members of Devara Karunakar on his death and pray to God to rest his soul in peace,”he stated.