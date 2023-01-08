BJP has become intellectually bankrupt, says BRS leader Dasoju Sravan

Notably, Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay on Friday visited the house of the deceased farmer at Adloor Yellareddy village in Kamareddy and blamed the government for the suicide of the farmer.

By ANI Published Date - 01:35 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Hyderabad: A day after Bharatiya Janata Party Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay hit out at the K Chandrashekhar Rao government over farmers’ death, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said that BJP has become “intellectually bankrupt” and is unable to see the developments.

Slamming the BJP party leaders, Sravan said that the party is enjoying the political plight in Telangana to propagate utter lies.

“BJP leaders are known for making baseless allegations, propagating utter lies, and enjoying the political plight in Telangana. Data speaks for what has been done in Telangana for the last 9 years. Open your eyes and look at the data. Almost 3.3 lakh crores of investment have come into Telangana through various industries including pharma, IT, Non-IT and other companies. 23 lakhs job opportunity was provided for the youth of Telangana and across the country. The BJP has become intellectually bankrupt and thus can’t see the true developments in Telangana,” Sravan said while talking to ANI on Saturday.

He further took a jibe at the BJP over questioning the state government on farmers’ death.

“You are from the same party that is responsible for the death of hundreds of farmers, who were agitating against the 3 farm laws in Delhi. Now, you have the audacity to talk about the farmer’s welfare. Telangana is the first in the country to provide Rythu Bandu, giving Rs 10,000 per acre to every farmer. We are also giving Rythu Beema which is the insurance to the farmers and free power for 24 hours,” BRS leader further said.

He also said that under the KCR government, Telangana has become one of the top agriculture-producing states in the country.

BJP leaders should open their eyes and understand the reality instead of spreading false rumours.

He also alleged that the Narendra Modi government that is ruling the Centre has not met the promises it had done.

“What is the unemployment ratio in Telangana today? You better stop spreading false lies and misinterpreting the facts. Spreading misinformation is a crime,” Sravan further added.

More than 2,500 acres of land are being given for an Industrial zone in around 8 villages. The government has not even bothered to negotiate or talk to the people. This has not just happened now.

For a few years, some leaders here have planned and changed the master plan in their favor to increase the value of their lands. The master plan is a part of it. If the farmers had not protested, they would have suppressed all the objections and put up the Industrial zone,” Bandi said.