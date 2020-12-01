Bandi Sanjay not in the damaged car: Kishan Reddy

Kishan Reddy requested the party activists not to get perturbed over the incident and urged them to maintain peace.

By | Published: 12:03 am 12:06 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has clarified that the state BJP president Bandi Sanjay was not in the car that was damaged on Necklace road.

Addressing a press conference online late on Monday night Kishan Reddy said the video in which a car with damaged windshield is making rounds in social media belonged to BJP cadre and not that of BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Also read Night before GHMC polls, BJP scripts murder attempt drama on Bandi Sanjay

“The car belonging to Sanjay moved forward with the help of cadre and later the other vehicle following him was attacked damaging the car,” he said.

Incidentally, the BJP has alleged that TRS and MIM activists have attacked Sanjay in an attempt to cause harm to it.

However, Kishan Reddy requested the party activists not to get perturbed over the incident and urged them to maintain peace. “The TRS which is distributing liquor and cash is afraid that it is losing the GHMC poll and we are going to win. So coordinate with the police and complain wherever it is possible,” he said adding that the party will wait and see whether the police initiates any action.

The MOS of Home Affairs said that the BJP has been complaining against the large scale violation of code of conduct by the ruling TRS in the GHMC elections and even organised a Dharna protesting the inaction of the police. “Because these are local elections, the issue of law and order is the hands of the TSEC and the local police, there is nothing that the Centre can take,” he said.

Kishan Reddy further said that the TSEC has failed to ensure free and fair elections. “We have been complaining to the Election Commission of India on a regular basis. I have spoken with the DGP and all the commissioners of police. We don’t need to incite passions at the last minute, the voters have already decided to elect BJP, “he said.

Incidentally, his party MLA Raja Singh took a belligerant stand and made it clear that it was an attack on Bandi Sanjay. He threatened to wield lathis to teach a lesson to opponents.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .