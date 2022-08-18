Bandi Sanjay promises to establish Brahmin Corporation in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Bandi Sanjay during his padayatra near Nellutla in Jangaon district on Thursday.

Jangaon: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay has promised establishment of a ‘Brahmin corporation’ for the welfare of poor Brahmin community if the BJP was voted to power in the State. Interacting with representatives of Brahmin community, who submitted him a petition during his ongoing padayatra camp at Kundaram village near Nellutla in the district on Thursday, he said that the ‘Brahmin Corporation’ would replace the present ‘Brahmin Parishad’ and expressed regrets over the plight of the poor Brahmins.

“The BJP is committed to safeguarding the Sanathana Dharma and Hindu traditions. It is unfortunate that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who often claims that Telangana is a rich state, doesn’t bother about paying salaries to poor priests of Hindu temples,” he said. Sanjay also alleged that the Telangana government was showing a lot of discrimination against Hindus.

Stating that the BJP would definitely come to power in Telangana, Sanjay said his party would extend all benefits like health cards and double-bedroom houses to Brahmins. Sanjay also promised to see that there would be a Vedic school in every district apart from a Vedic university at the state-level.