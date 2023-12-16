Bandi Sanjay’s followers want party to take action against BJP seniors

Senior BJP leaders from erstwhile Karimnagar passed a unanimous resolution urging the leadership not to renominate Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar parliament seat.

Bandi Sanjay addresses meeting

Karimnagar: Followers of BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar wanted the party high command to take action against the party leaders, who are opposing the re-nomination of Sanjay Kumar’s candidature for the next coming parliament elections.

It may be recalled here that some of the senior BJP leaders from erstwhile Karimnagar district met in a hotel here on Thursday and passed a unanimous resolution urging the leadership not to renominate Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar parliament seat.

Reacting on senior leaders’ move, Sanjay Kumar’s followers, who participated in BJP Karimnagar parliament constituency leaders’ meeting held here on Saturday, wanted the party high command to take action against the senior leaders, who are opposing Sanjay Kumar’s renomination for Lok Sabha polls.

Going a step ahead, a leader reportedly demanded that the party high command suspend the leaders who were opposing the re-nomination of Sanjay Kumar. The leaders, who did nothing for the party, were raising voice against Sanjay Kumar, who strove hard to strengthen the party in the state.

Another leader from Husnabad assembly segment reportedly said that when he met the public personally as part of election campaign, they questioned the reasons for removal of Sanjay Kumar from BJP state president post.

Sanjay Kumar, who also participated in the meeting, reportedly did not utter a single word about the party senior leaders’ decision against him. BJP leaders from seven assembly constituencies such as Karimnagar, Manakondur, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Huzurabad and Husnabad participated in the meeting.

Party candidates in recent elections Rani Rudrama (Sircilla), Ch Vikas Rao (Vemulawada) and Bomma Sriram Chakravarthi, district presidents Gangadi Krishna Reddy (Karimnagar) and Pratapa Ramakrishna (Rajanna-Sircilla) and others participated in the meeting.