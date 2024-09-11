Bandi says Congress, BRS, AIMIM will contest GHMC polls together

Sanjay said the three parties were working closely and in all likely would contest the GHMC polls in total coordination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 05:40 PM

File photo of Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay alleged that the ruling Congress, the principal opposition party BRS and the AIMIM party were working in tandem and that they would be contesting the forthcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) polls in understanding to defeat the BJP.

Speaking at the BJP membership drive programme in Rangareddy district on Wednesday, Sanjay said the three parties were working closely and in all likely would contest the GHMC polls in total coordination. “We should not be surprised if Congress, BRS and AIMIM contest the GHMC polls together,”he said.

Expressing confidence of BJP doing well in the upcoming GHMC polls, the senior BJP leader said his party would win a majority of the seats in the local bodies polls. “Even if KCR, Revanth Reddy and Owaisi contest together, we will defeat them,”he said.