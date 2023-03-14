Bandi suppressing dalits, says senior BJP leader

BJP's Dharmapuri constituency in-charge Kannam Anjaiah, said he would lodge a complaint with Home Minister Amit Shah against Sanjay and told media that Bandi was suppressing dalits

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:14 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Karimnagar: The BJP’s Dharmapuri constituency in-charge Kannam Anjaiah on Tuesday came down heavily on the party’s State president Bandi Sanjay, accusing him of doing injustice to dalits.

Anjaiah, who said he would lodge a complaint with Home Minister Amit Shah against Sanjay, told the media that Sanjay was suppressing dalits, especially the Madiga community by denying them party posts. Senior party leaders and dalits will confront Sanjay on this at the party’s Atmeeya Sammelanam to be held in Karimnagar soon, he said, also stating that it was not fair to encourage G Vivek, who had migrated to the BJP from the Congress, by brushing aside senior party leaders who were toiling for the party for the last 20 years.

He said he would approach the party high command if senior party leaders were not given deserving priority. Sanjay, who was encouraging corporate forces, was working with a motto to amass money, Anjaiah alleged.