KT Rama Rao counters Amit Shah comments

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:35 AM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as Anti farmer, Industries Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao reminded the Union Home Minister that BJP Government had apologized to the farming community after facing their wrath over farm laws.

He even said that Union Home Minister calling the Chief Minister anti farmer was a joke of the century.

Amit shah Ji calling Hon’ble CM KCR Garu “Anti-farmer” is joke of the century 😁 ❇️ Who copied KCR’s brainchild “Rythu Bandhu” & rebranded it as PM-Kisan? ❇️ Who apologised to the Farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over Farm-laws; After loosing 700 valuable lives? — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 22, 2022

The Minister on Monday tweeted “Who copied the Chief Minister’s brainchild Rythu Bandhu and rebranded it as PM-KISAN. Who apologized to the farmers of the nation after facing their wrath over farm laws; after losing 700 valuable lives”

He also strongly objected the Union Home Minister’s criticism that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had not joined the Central Government’s Fasal Bheema Yojana.

The Minister tweeted “Earlier, the BJP Government in Gujarat too had rejected this scheme of NPA Government and opted out. If it is not good for your own State Gujarat, then how is it good for Telangana. What absurd Hypocrisy is this?”