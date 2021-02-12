Bandi urges private schools to pay pending salaries to teachers

“It’s highly deplorable that corporate institutions managements have failed to come to the rescue of lecturers during the Covid-19 pandemic period,” he said

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday criticised managements of corporate educational institutions in the State for failing to pay salaries to the teaching staff.

“It’s highly deplorable that corporate institutions managements have failed to come to the rescue of lecturers during the Covid-19 pandemic period,” he said, adding that over 40 lecturers had ended their lives so far due to financial problems.

Interacting with media persons in New Delhi, Sanjay urged the managements to convene a meeting with the lecturers and pay their salaries without any further delay. “These managements are collecting fees from students but are not paying salaries to lecturers on time,” he said.

He demanded that the State government immediately implement Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for government employees and not delay it any further “under the guise of referring it to committees.” He also demanded that the government start paying unemployment allowance to jobless youth in the State every month.

Taking exception to alleged high-handedness of the police against BJP activists in Khammam and Nalgonda districts by foisting false cases against them, he said the party will bring this to the notice of the Central government and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

He said four district BJP presidents are lodged in prisons and demanded that the police withdraw cases registered against BJP activists. He dared the police to stop him when he visits Suryapet district soon.

