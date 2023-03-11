BRS protests against Bandi’s comments, effigies burnt in Delhi too

The statement further said that this is a diversion tactic to create unrest in the state as CM's daughter is summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi Excise policy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:12 PM, Sat - 11 March 23

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Condemning BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s derogatory remarks against Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to New Delhi, BRS leaders staged protests both in Hyderabad and in New Delhi, demanding stern action against Sanjay.

A few BRS women leaders from the Secunderabad Cantonment lodged a complaint with Begumpet police station demanding action against him, while similar complaints were lodged at the Vanasthalipuram and SR Nagar police stations. Party leaders and cadre also staged protests at different junctions and raised slogans against the BJP State president and demanded him to tender an apology to Kavitha.

At Punjagutta junction, BRS MLA Danam Nagender accompanied by BRS women corporators from GHMC staged a protest with party leaders. “It is very bad on Bandi Sanjay’s part to make such derogatory remarks. We will lodge complaints in all police stations in the city,” Nagender said, warning the BJP State president to mend his ways.

At a few other locations, effigies of Sanjay were burnt as part of the protests. In the national capital too, the BRS leaders staged protests at Telangana Bhavan and burnt his effigies.

BRS leaders also wanted Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan and National Commission for Women to initiate measures on the BJP State president for his comments.